Nocturne

By Monica Kelly,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:43 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/nocturne/

BENJAMIN BEILMAN, violin

HAOCHEN ZHANG, piano

In addition to his return to Bay Chamber, Benjamin’s 2016-17 season also includes performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra performing Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin at Carnegie Hall; appearances as a soloist with the Symphony orchestras of Detroit, San Diego, Atlanta, and Grand Rapids; recital debuts in San Francisco and Vancouver; debuts with the City of Birmingham Symphony and at the Dvorak Festival in Prague; and a return to London’s Wigmore Hall, as well as a ten-city recital tour of Australia. In March 2016, Warner Classics released his debut recital CD of works by Schubert, Janacek, and Stravinsky. We are delighted to welcome Benjamin and Haochen back to perform a ravishing program.

Program subject to change

JOHN CAGE Nocturne for Violin and Piano

RAVEL Violin Sonata

KAIJA SAARIAHO Tocar (2010)

BRAHMS Violin Sonata No.3 in D Minor, Op. 10

Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Investors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aidInvestors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aid

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs