Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/nocturne/
BENJAMIN BEILMAN, violin
HAOCHEN ZHANG, piano
In addition to his return to Bay Chamber, Benjamin’s 2016-17 season also includes performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra performing Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin at Carnegie Hall; appearances as a soloist with the Symphony orchestras of Detroit, San Diego, Atlanta, and Grand Rapids; recital debuts in San Francisco and Vancouver; debuts with the City of Birmingham Symphony and at the Dvorak Festival in Prague; and a return to London’s Wigmore Hall, as well as a ten-city recital tour of Australia. In March 2016, Warner Classics released his debut recital CD of works by Schubert, Janacek, and Stravinsky. We are delighted to welcome Benjamin and Haochen back to perform a ravishing program.
Program subject to change
JOHN CAGE Nocturne for Violin and Piano
RAVEL Violin Sonata
KAIJA SAARIAHO Tocar (2010)
BRAHMS Violin Sonata No.3 in D Minor, Op. 10
Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25
