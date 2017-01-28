Noche Mexicana Fundraiser to Support the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 390 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine For more information: 2076263491 x107; facebook.com/events/1253424488059438/

Join us at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 390 Western Ave., Augusta, ME on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Margaritas will host a Noche Mexicana Fundraiser and donate 20% of pre-taxed food and beverage sales from participating families, friends and supporters to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society (KVHS). Guests can choose items from any of their menus, takeout orders included.

Call Ahead Seating (207) 622-7874.

We encourage students, parents and community members to join us as we raise funds to support KVHS. Please share this invitation with friends, family and community members.

If you have questions about this event, please contact Amanda Thompson at (207) 626-3491 x107 or email volunteer@pethavenlane.org

Please make sure to let the host or server know that you are there to support the fundraiser, so 20% of your pre-tax food and beverage purchases will be donated to KVHS.

