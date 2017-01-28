Noche Mexicana Fundraiser to Support the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

By Amanda Thompson
Posted Jan. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 390 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine

For more information: 2076263491 x107; facebook.com/events/1253424488059438/

Join us at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 390 Western Ave., Augusta, ME on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Margaritas will host a Noche Mexicana Fundraiser and donate 20% of pre-taxed food and beverage sales from participating families, friends and supporters to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society (KVHS). Guests can choose items from any of their menus, takeout orders included.

Call Ahead Seating (207) 622-7874.

We encourage students, parents and community members to join us as we raise funds to support KVHS. Please share this invitation with friends, family and community members.

If you have questions about this event, please contact Amanda Thompson at (207) 626-3491 x107 or email volunteer@pethavenlane.org

Please make sure to let the host or server know that you are there to support the fundraiser, so 20% of your pre-tax food and beverage purchases will be donated to KVHS.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 eachMaine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 each
  2. Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scamBangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam
  3. NexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employeesNexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employees
  4. Second Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafuSecond Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafu
  5. Belfast official hopes someone will save 190-year-old house from destructionBelfast official hopes someone will save 190-year-old house from destruction

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs