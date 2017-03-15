NO PLAN B: a cross genre collaboration between ALISON CHASE + GENE FELICE

Monday, March 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: 2073562398; imrccenter.com
NO PLAN B: A cross genre collaboration of light, movement and video
Come join us in our newest sandbox! We have pitched a tent in the IRMC Center AP/PE SPACE to experiment with the blending of projections, movement and sound for our inaugural Tent Event: NO PLAN B.
NO PLAN B is a cross genre collaboration between Alison Chase [performance] and Gene Felice [Coaction Lab]. On Monday March 20th at 6pm the AP/PE Space will be open to the public to come and see what collaborative explorations Alison and Gene have developed over the course of just couple of weeks. Free and open to the public.
Alison Chase is a choreographer, director, educator and artist. Her work explores emotional terrain through innovative movement, multidimensional storytelling, fusions of film and dance, site-specific works, and museum installations. Alison is currently an IMRC Center Artist in Residence.
