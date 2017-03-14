No Cost Dental Outreach Program Returns to Machias

Monday, April 3, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Lee Pellon Center, 90 Main St, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-3426; sun-rise.tv/dentalprogram.php
Washington County Children’s Program, a program of Sunrise Opportunities, along with New York University College of Dentistry offers annual Dental Clinic at the Lee Pellon Center in Machias. For anyone with difficulty accessing dental care. Complete care for children. Emergency walk-in care for adultsn. Not based on income. No cost to you. If you have regular dental care, continue with your provider.
Clinic hours:
Apr. 3: 8:30 AM – 5 PM
Apr. 4: 8:30 AM – 5 PM
Apr. 5: 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM
Apr. 6: CLOSED
Apr. 7: 8:30 AM – 5 PM
Apr. 8: 8:30 AM – 1 PM
For more information, visit: http://www.sun-rise.tv/wccp.php, contact Teresa Alley at 207-255-3426, talley@sun-rise.tv .
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →