No Cost Dental Outreach Program Returns to Machias

Jen Wood | BDN
Bradley Overlock has his teeth checked during the 2016 Dental Clinic in Machias.
By Jen Wood
Posted March 14, 2017, at 12:24 p.m.

Location: Lee Pellon Center, 90 Main St, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-3426; sun-rise.tv/dentalprogram.php

Washington County Children’s Program, a program of Sunrise Opportunities, along with New York University College of Dentistry offers annual Dental Clinic at the Lee Pellon Center in Machias. For anyone with difficulty accessing dental care. Complete care for children. Emergency walk-in care for adultsn. Not based on income. No cost to you. If you have regular dental care, continue with your provider.

Clinic hours:

Apr. 3: 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Apr. 4: 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Apr. 5: 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Apr. 6: CLOSED

Apr. 7: 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Apr. 8: 8:30 AM – 1 PM

For more information, visit: http://www.sun-rise.tv/wccp.php, contact Teresa Alley at 207-255-3426, talley@sun-rise.tv .

