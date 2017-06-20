NMMC Rated Top 100 Great Community Hospital in America

Fort Kent ~ Peter J. Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) learned last week that NMMC has once again been named a Great Community Hospital. Becker’s Hospital Review (BHR) announced the Top 100 Great Hospitals in America for 2017, and according to BHR, hospitals on this list are renowned for excellence. They are industry leaders in innovation, quality patient care and clinical research, and have received recognition across various publications and accrediting organizations. NMMC was also honored by the National Rural Health Association last month as one of the Top 20 Rural Hospitals in America.

Sirois said, “Our culture here at Northern Maine Medical Center has been shaped by the commitment of our employees to reach beyond the status quo and to reach beyond just being satisfied.” He also said that like many hospitals across the State and around the country, NMMC is focused on increasing the quality of healthcare provided, reducing the cost of healthcare and proactively improving the overall health of the people served. Sirois attributes the honor, and others earned by NMMC this year, as a direct result of the dedication and commitment of the entire NMMC healthcare team.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of several ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News and World Report’s 2016-2017 Honor Roll and specialty rankings, CMS start ratings, Leapfrog grades, Truven Health Analytics top hospitals, Most Wired hospitals and Magnet accreditation. NMMC is joined by only one other hospital in the state of Maine, Mid Coast Hospital, in Brunswick.

To view directly online:

http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/100-great-community-hospitals-2017/northern-maine-medical-center-17.html

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →