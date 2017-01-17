NMMC Raises the Bar

Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) has focused on improving clinical care and consistent use of best practices, however, it has not stopped there. The organization’s emphasis on raising the bar has transcended across all aspects of the organization’s functions. A recent example is demonstrated in the Finance Department’s new training requirement. Not only has complexity expanded in the clinical setting, but the world of healthcare finance has a complexity and a language all its own.

In order for personnel at NMMC to be in a position to assist patients to navigate through the maze of insurance plans and benefits options, they must be well versed in accessing a multitude of insurance providers and have resources to assist patients in understanding their healthcare coverage. In recognizing the increasing demands of the financial counselor and account representatives, Cindy Daigle, NMMC’s Chief Financial Officer has implemented new requirements that must be met by all Patient Financial Counselors and Account Representatives to provide them with the necessary tools to perform their duties when they join the organization. Daigle said, “Gone are the days when all training for these positions could be done on the job.” She also said, “We know how confusing health insurance plans can be to the consumer. We believe this additional training will be a great asset for our patients.” What this means is that all personnel with finance counseling or account representative responsibilities must attain certification in their role within a specified period of time. Personnel who were hired prior to the new requirement will also be required to complete the certification program.

Through a contract with a company called Healthcare Business Insights (HBI), NMMC has access to the most up to date, high quality online courses through what is called HBI’s Revenue Cycle Academy. HBI’s E-Learning and custom instructional design services is an effective way to train staff on the skills needed to enhance performance and encourage continued development. The courses address the knowledge and skill gaps that are most common among frontline revenue cycle employees, touching on topics that span the entire revenue cycle. The course work for this particular program included a total of twenty six classes followed by a certification exam successfully completed by each participant.

At the close of 2016, Daigle reported that four more individuals had earned Certification as Patient Financial Services Specialists. The goal is for one hundred percent of employees to complete the training. Michelle Kelly, one of the recently certified employees said, “The added knowledge helped me understand all areas of the billing department as well as gain a better understanding of the documents that are needed in the billing process.” She said the course also helped her gain an understanding of the finance language used, such as deductibles and co-insurances. The classes also offered tools on how to explain billing statements to patients in a language that they could understand.

Whether a patient is in the hospital, or is seeking assistance in understanding a bill, the financial counselors at NMMC are able to advise patients of their financial obligation and assist them with insurance matters and activation of coverage.

They can also assist with completion of required paperwork and program applications, such as for Medicaid, applying for coverage under the Health Care Exchange, and NMMC’s charity program. To learn about the different options available to pay a bill or to set up a payment plan, call 207-834-1442.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →