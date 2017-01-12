NMMC Offers Online Bill Payment Option

Fort Kent ~ Online bill pay is now available at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) effective January 10, 2017. As part of improving the overall patient experience, NMMC is making the service available for individuals who prefer an electronic option to pay bills.

The technology for online bill pay first became available in the 1990’s. Interest in the service did not become popular until the turn of the twenty first century when internet access became more standard in the American household. The benefits of online bill paying services have become very popular and can save individuals and businesses time and resources in the bill paying process. The option provides a safe and secure option and can create efficiency and cost savings in the reduced need for postage as well as paper, which has a positive impact on the environment. The electronic process can also assist individuals in avoiding late fees and taking advantage of available discounts for early payment. Cindy Daigle, NMMC Chief Financial Officer said, “It’s faster, easier and can provide a central area for patients to manage and track healthcare expenses. “ Once a person selects online bill pay, they can specify if they would like to get their statements via email versus a paper statement received in the mail. Paying a bill in person will continue to be available as before.

The process is simple says Sandy Collin, Revenue Cycle Coordinator and lead person for the online bill pay initiative at NMMC. She said individuals may access online bill pay with a click of a button at www.nmmc.org and must have a statement in hand when first signing up for the online bill pay account.

Individuals will be guided to create an account using a user name and password. Patients will continue to receive statements in the mail until they select the option to receive online statements. To learn more, contact Sandy Collin, Revenue Cycle Coordinator, at 207-834-1817 or email at sandy.collin@nmmc.org.

