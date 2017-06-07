NMMC Guild Closes Successful Year

PHOTO Left to Right: Sharon Saucier, Secretary; Diane Fongemie, President; Kim Ouellette, Vice President; Janet Saucier, Treasurer

Fort Kent ~ It is tradition for the Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) Guild to award scholarships at the May meeting each year. A large part of the Guild’s mission is to support local individuals to pursue a degree in the healthcare field. Honorees and family members were invited to join Guild members for a catered dinner on May 17th where the scholarship announcements were made by Joan Sylvain, Guild President. Three of the four students, Kassandra Bouley, Brooke Morneault and Rachael Robinson were first time recipients of the $500 scholarship. Abby Stevens, a fourth time recipient is currently working toward a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy at Husson University. Health care choices being pursued by the students are: physical therapy, psychology, nursing and occupational therapy respectively. Impressive grade point averages of the four students ranged from a 3.3 to a 3.98. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet specific academic requirements and demonstrate academic and community involvement.

The evening closed with the installation of Guild officers for the year 2017-2018.

In addition to supporting the advancement of education of local students in the healthcare field in the form of awarding scholarships, Guild officers lead the members of the NMMC Guild to make countless valuable contributions to the hospital’s cause throughout the year. Their constant and untiring fundraising efforts, dating back to the early 1950’s, focus on patient needs for supplies and equipment. This civic group not only contributes financially, but also gives unselfishly of its time and creativity. Some of the heartfelt gestures they perform year round are: crafting holiday favors to brighten up the meal trays of hospitalized patients, donating a toy from the gift shop to each hospitalized child, providing daily newspapers for patients at Forest Hill and multiple hospital departments, making clothing available for patients coming to the ER and caroling during the Christmas holiday season to bring cheer to those who are ill and suffering. The NMMC Guild also maintains a small Gift Shop in the main lobby of the hospital. To donate to the Guild’s efforts, to become a member or to learn more about how you can help, contact NMMC’s Director of Communications at 207-834-1353.

