NMMC Enhances Diabetes Services

Fort Kent ~ Sandra San Antonio, Director of Medical Practices at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC), announced that both Diabetes Educators at NMMC have met the training requirements to become certified as Medtronic Insulin Pump Trainers. Dayna Emerson MS, RD, CDE, Medtronic’s Diabetes Senior Clinical Manager for Central and Northern Maine informed Stacy Raymond and Linda Russell, both Diabetes Educators at NMMC, that they had successfully completed all requirements for the specialized certification. Emerson said, “Your patients will get the very best diabetes management possible through the use of the latest technology.” In order to be eligible for the certification, multiple requirements had to be met over a period of the past eighteen months including supervised pump installation and successful completion of a certification exam.

The Diabetes Management Program currently available at NMMC is designed to assist people with diabetes to learn more about nutrition and disease management in order to prevent long term and potentially life threatening complications. The new insulin pump service enhances the Diabetes Self Management Training Program and eliminates the need for patients to travel outside the St. John Valley to seek a certified provider.

With a combined twenty four years of experience as Registered Nurses (RN), and through close collaboration with providers, Raymond and Russell are prepared to provide the most up to date service available for diabetes patients, not only to manage their illness, but to achieve a quality of life through improved glycemic control. In addition to their role in diabetes education and support, both RN’s also have a role as Care Coordinators which lends itself to not only managing diabetes but also for a holistic approach to disease management. Often, patients with diabetes are also dealing with other chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and chronic pulmonary disease.

Harold Cyr of Madawaska is a patient who struggled with complications from diabetes. His diabetes treatment plan, which was comprised of several insulin injections each day, was overwhelming. In discussing his challenges with his doctor and his nurse, it was determined that Mr. Cyr was a candidate for an insulin pump. During a recent interview, Mr. Cyr said, “I got a second chance when she (Linda Russell) got me a pump.” After approximately four months in the Care Coordination Program, he is proud of his hard work and success in attaining much improved glycemic control. Through the Care Coordination Program, the RN’s maintain close contact by phone, in the provider office and, in special circumstances, by home visit, in order to provide maximum support to patients who are dealing with complex health issues. To learn more about these and other programs, call 207-834-1946.

