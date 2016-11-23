NMMC Employees Give Back

Fort Kent ~ It started out as a small idea. Stacy Theriault, Certified Nursing Assistant at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC), read about a mother and a daughter making Blessing Bags for the homeless and got the idea to do something similar to benefit the local Hope and Justice Project. Theriault said, “Through the experience of a very close friend, I have learned so much over the past couple of years about the mission of Hope and Justice and I just wanted to contribute in some way and give back.” She said she spoke with her supervisor, Marsha Labbe, Swing Unit Manager at NMMC, who immediately supported the idea.

Personal care items were collected from employees, as well as friends and family members, to fill the bags. Because it is so close to Thanksgiving week, Theriault decided to call them ‘Giving Bags’. The Bags contain personal items for families who are victims of domestic violence and who are living in temporary shelters. Often these families are displaced without warning and have nothing but the clothing on their backs to call their own. The bags primarily contain toiletries and other comfort items such as socks and gloves. A total of thirty three ‘Giving Bags’ were assembled, which Theriault said, “is a much better response than I ever anticipated.” Each bag is unique and also contains an item from NMMC. In addition, over $300 was received in donations. In keeping with the spirit of the Project, anonymous notes of encouragement are included in each bag from various people who participated in the project. As a secondary benefit, the assembly of the bags was coordinated as a therapy activity with the patients on the Rehabilitation Unit.

On Tuesday, November 22, Tammy Albert from the Hope and Justice Project was onsite at NMMC to receive the Giving Bags and monetary gift on behalf of Hope and Justice. NMMC employees, Swing Unit patients, family and friends gathered to celebrate the work of the Hope and Justice Project. The Project, known as the Battered Women’s Project prior to 2010, has a history of helping people in Aroostook County for thirty years. The Project’s mission is to: help people whose family and dating relationships are affected by abuse and violence, provide prevention education and training programs that encourage and support safe, joyful relationships and encourage community members to recognize and understand the nature of abuse and violence. At the ceremony, Albert said, “Too often, people ask me why women stay with their abusers. We should instead ask, why do abusers do the things they do to the people they love.” She said women, which is the majority of individuals that the Project serves, return to their abusers for multiple reasons, primarily, for the children and for financial reasons. She said many families return to the shelters multiple times before they are able to break away from an abusive relationship. Most times, the support and the safety provided in the temporary shelters provide additional skills needed to deal with the circumstances.

In addition to providing the emergency shelters, and in keeping with their mission, the Hope and Justice Project provides support, information and advocacy. The Project believes anti-bullying education needs to start as early as pre-K in order to make a difference in reducing the incidence of domestic violence. All services are free and confidential and are available by calling 1-800-439-2323 twenty four hours a day. On average, ten to fifteen people a month utilize the safe shelters in Aroostook County.

