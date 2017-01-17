NMMC Employee Honored by Peers

Fort Kent ~ Robin Damboise, Northern Maine Medical Center’s (NMMC) Director of Human Resources, announced the nomination for the fourth quarter of 2016 for NMMC’s Employee of the Quarter honoree. Candidates who are nominated for the Employee of the Quarter award must meet rigorous performance requirements to be considered by the selection committee. Stacy Theriault was selected by her peers for the award based on her record of going above and beyond in her care for patients and their families where she works on the Swing Rehabilitation Unit at NMMC. Courtney Deprey, NMMC’s Director of Patient Experience said, “We continuously get positive feedback from patients about Stacy’s care. She is a hard worker, never complains and she is also so appreciative of others.” The nomination described Theriault as excellent and truly caring for her patients in her daily advocacy of promoting a great experience.

Theriault obtained her Certification as a Nursing Assistant in 1991, and began her career at Forest Hill that same year where she remained until just under a year ago when she accepted a position on the newly opened Swing Rehabilitation Unit at NMMC. Her valued years of experience as Forest Hill as a Restorative Aide transferred smoothly to her new role of supporting the Therapy Department in providing rehabilitation for patients admitted to the program. She indicated she had been looking to expand her knowledge in health care when she made the change. She saw the opportunity as a win-win, sharing her years of rehabilitation experience and expanding her own knowledge in the acute rehab setting.

Stacy recently coordinated an activity to support the Hope and Justice Project where she involved patients in a creative manner as part of their rehabilitation plan while providing much needed assistance for victims of domestic violence. She utilizes many unique methods to engage patients and enhance their quality of life. She acknowledges that she experiences fulfillment from her “happy patients.” Theriault says in the coming year she is planning an activity around raising breast cancer awareness.

Theriault resides in Fort Kent with her husband, Jeff. The honoree will receive a monetary gift from NMMC and the Medical Staff for her performance excellence and her photo will be displayed on a plaque in a public place of recognition.

