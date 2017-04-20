NMMC Earns Top Quality Designation

PHOTO: Proud employees represent NMMC in its commitment to excellence

Fort Kent ~ The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) is one of only twenty hospitals from across the country, and the only one in the state of Maine, who has earned this top distinction. The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital winners are those hospitals who have achieved success in its overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charges and financial stability. The Top 20 Hospital designation from NHRA is a direct result of the work of NMMC employees for their unwavering commitment to their patients.

NMMC Chief Executive Officer, Peter Sirois said, “We owe this honor to the efforts of our incredible team of dedicated and skilled employees and providers. We also value the feedback from our patients to help guide us in delivering the best patient experience and the highest quality of health care. Our results as a top health care provider means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.” Sue Devoe, RN, NMMC’s Director of Quality said, “We pledge to our patients every day to be a high reliability healthcare organization and we are committed to a culture of zero harm.” She also said that NMMC’s culture supports the empowerment of front line employees to do the right thing and to embrace best practices.

The Top 20 RCH winners will be honored at a luncheon for NRHA’s Annual Rural Health Conference and Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in San Diego, California on May 11. NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit RuralHealthWeb.org.

