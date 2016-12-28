NMMC Earns Full Accreditation

Fort Kent ~ At the close of the first year as a member of Beacon Health, Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) achieved one hundred percent compliance in the National Council for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) care management protocols. NCQA’s Care Management Accreditation is designed to recognize the best programs in patient care coordination. For more than two decades, NCQA has driven quality improvement in the American health care system and has set the standard for case management through its health plan accreditation program.

NMMC participates in the Beacon Health program through the Eastern Maine Healthcare System and as a participant, NMMC must meet NCQA care management guidelines to maintain annual recertification. NMMC was the first hospital in Maine to become accredited in November of 2015 with its first annual accreditation earned last month. Tori Gaetani, Vice President of Care Coordination and Chief Nursing Officer for Population Health was onsite for the first annual survey. Gaetani was joined by survey team members, Renae Rice, Quality Coordinator for Beacon Population Health and Irene Bouchard, Regional Manager North, for Care Coordination based out of Beacon Health.

Located in Brewer, Maine, Beacon Health is one of twenty-one Medicare Next Generation Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) in the country. They are the largest statewide accountable care network in Maine. ACO’s are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers, who come together voluntarily to give coordinated high quality care to their Medicare patients. In order to participate in the Beacon Health Program, NMMC had to demonstrate its ability to meet best practices in coordinated care. According to The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the goal of coordinated care is to ensure that patients, especially the chronically ill, get their right care at the right time, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors.

NMMC’s Care management program is managed by two part time registered nurses (RN). Both RN’s completed the initial training offered through Beacon

Continuing education and they receive continuing education via online modules.

The Care Managers are responsible for following best practice protocols defined by NCQA. Between Fort Kent and Madawaska, there are currently sixty eight active patients enrolled in the program which implements the use of best practice protocols for specified chronic diseases and for those patients who may need closer follow up of their health condition.

According to Sandra San Antonio, Director for all of NMMC’s Medical Practices, more than fifty providers, care coordinators, practice managers, and clinical data analytic experts throughout the state of Maine attend monthly performance improvement meetings to collectively discuss and implement the highest standards of care across the Beacon Health network. The quality indicators used to guide the care protocols are: patient and family engagement, nurse care coordinator embedded in the practices, patient self-management education, informed decision making, coordinated chronic disease and preventative care and seamless care for those in hospitals or long-term and skilled nursing facilities. Beacon Health has documented results of cost savings while improving the quality of care and quality of life for patients. They began with 9,000 patients benefiting from the model of care and have since grown to more than 125,000 patients across the state of Maine.

Patients are referred to the Care Management program through a formal referral process. To learn more about the program, call 207-834-1946. To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

