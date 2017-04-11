NMCC creative writing reading series begins April 12

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The annual Creative Writers Reading Series will take place again this year at Northern Maine Community College in honor of National Community College Month and National Poetry Month. Three noon-time sessions will be held featuring readings from a guest writer as well as students from the College.

The reading series will take place at noon on three consecutive Wednesdays, April 12, 19, and 26, in the College’s library. Students from the NMCC’s creative writing class will each read briefly from their original work, which includes poetry, creative nonfiction, and fiction. They will be followed by a guest writer who will read from his or her published work and answer questions from the audience about the work, experiences as a writer, or other areas of interest.

Jan Grieco, NMCC instructor and coordinator of the reading series, says the series provides an opportunity for student writers to honor creative writing in all genres, and the opportunity to hear and work with published writers.

“This is a wonderful chance for students to share their work,” Grieco said, “and we are blessed that Maine and authors have been generous in sharing their time and knowledge with the students and the public.”

The series begins Wednesday, April 12, with Aroostook County native Shonna Milliken Humphrey. Now living downstate, Humphrey slings words for cash, compassion, or glory. She also teaches, works with groups on ways to improve systems, and offers development consultation.

Her first novel, Show Me Good Land (Down East Books, 2011) was a semi-finalist for the 2012 VCU Cabell Award, and her essays have appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, Salon, Down East, and Maine magazines. For two years, Shonna also contributed to The Maine Sunday Telegram as a food writer. She also provides writing, editing, marketing, development, coaching, and grant writing services to individuals and organizations.

Her latest book, Dirt Roads and Diner Pie (Central Recovery Press, 2016) is a memoir that chronicles a month-long road trip through the southern United States with her husband as they deal with the repercussions of the child sex abuse he saw, heard, feared, and experienced while a student at New Jersey’s American Boychoir School.

The April 19 reading will feature Anne Britting Oleson, also a native Mainer whose work has been published widely on four continents. She earned her MFA at the Stonecoast program of USM. Her first novel, The Book of the Mandolin Player (B Ink Publishing, 2016), was recognized by, Frank O. Smith, author of Dream Singer and book reviewer for the Maine Sunday Telegram, as one of the best overlooked books of the year.

She has also published two poetry chapbooks, The Church of St. Materiana (2007) and The Beauty of It (2010), which received second place in the Sheltering Pines Press chapbook contest. A third chapbook, Counting the Days, is forthcoming from Pink Girl Ink, and a second novel, Dovecote, will make its appearance from B Ink in September. In addition to being a prolific and committed writer, Britting Oleson is also a full-time high school teacher.

This marks the third year that the creative writers reading series is taking place at the College. While the featured writers and many of the student writers have changed, the intent remains the same, according to Grieco. “This is such a terrific opportunity for my students to have their voices heard,” she said. “It’s also a wonderful occasion for other students at the College and members of the public who love literature to hear original work by both experienced, published writers and talented beginners.”

Members of the campus and local communities are encouraged to attend the series, which begins this Wednesday, April 12, at noon in the NMCC library.

