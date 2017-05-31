Nightbird Hike

Friday, June 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Rte. 1 near Rte. 176, East Orland, Maine
For more information: 2079747097; greatpondtrust.org
Take an easy evening walk in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands to listen for whippoorwills, woodcock, nighthawks, frogs and other creatures of the night—it’s a hopping (swooping) place after dark! Meet Cheri Domina at the South Gate at 7:30; we’ll carpool in. Call 469-2008 or e-mail cheri@greatpondtrust.org for more info.
