Outdoors

Nightbird Hike

By Cheri Domina,
Posted May 31, 2017, at 10:38 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Rte. 1 near Rte. 176, East Orland, Maine

For more information: 2079747097; greatpondtrust.org

Take an easy evening walk in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands to listen for whippoorwills, woodcock, nighthawks, frogs and other creatures of the night—it’s a hopping (swooping) place after dark! Meet Cheri Domina at the South Gate at 7:30; we’ll carpool in. Call 469-2008 or e-mail cheri@greatpondtrust.org for more info.

