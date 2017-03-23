Night of Fire presented by the New England Ford Dealers and NAPA Auto Parts

John Cassedy
By Wanda Goodridge
Posted March 23, 2017, at 3:14 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: New England Dragway, 280 Exeter Road, Epping, NH

For more information: 6036798001; newenglanddragway.com

New England Dragway will light up the Night Saturday, July 22nd, with the Night of Fire presented by the New England Ford Dealers and NAPA Auto Parts. The show features jet cars, Alcohol Funny Cars, Nitro Powered Dragsters, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and culminates with FIREWORKS!!!

Every ticket is a pit pass and parking is FREE!

