Saturday, April 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill , Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Blue Hill area dog trainer Whitney Thurston will give the last in a series of presentations on dog ownership and training at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday April 15th at 11:00 AM. The title of the seminar is Nice to Meet You: Helping Your Dog Make Friends.
Not all dogs like interacting with other dogs, and even those who do are often choosy—just like a person doesn’t always like everyone they meet. This session will cover the spectrum of dog sociability, and how to tell where your dog fits in. Thurston will explain handling skills necessary for successful dog-dog interactions and teach participants how one should introduce a dog to a new dog, or how to bring a new dog into a group to avoid confrontations and problems down the road.
This is a FREE seminar but also a fundraiser to sustain a pet food pantry at the Tree of Life food pantry, located in Blue Hill. Donations of cash or pet food will be collected at the door from anyone who would like to contribute.
Whitney Thurston is a local dog trainer and owner of Salty Dogs Obedience & Adventure. Whitney specializes in working with fearful and reactive dogs, and is very passionate about building a community on the peninsula of well behaved, socialized dogs, and educated, empowered owners.
This human only event (no dogs please—they already know this subject material!) is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →