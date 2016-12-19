NHRA New England Nationals

NHRA
By Wanda Goodridge
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 4:37 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: New England Dragway & Motorsports Park, 280 Exeter Rd, Exeter, NH

For more information: 603-679-8001; newenglanddragway.com/

New England Dragway is preparing for their 5th Annual NHRA New England Nationals which will be held on June 2–4, 2017. The long and storied drag racing history in New England prompted the construction of this track in 1966. Recent enhancements, including an all-concrete racing surface, set the stage for the largest event in its history in 2014. New England finally had an event to call their own when the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series made its inaugural visit to Epping in front of a packed house in 2013. The legion of fans in the New England states is looking forward to another fantastic event in 2017. Tickets on sale now! For more information visit: http://www.newenglanddragway.com/.

