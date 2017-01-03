Next Generation Theatre to present “13 The Musical”

BREWER, Maine — Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and placed into a rural Indiana town following his parents’ divorce. Surrounded by an array of middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain… or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!? This musical features an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Bridges of Madison County) as well as 20 local teenage performers from the Bangor/Brewer area. 13 is a musical about fitting in….and standing out!

Shows will be: Friday January 13th at 7pm, Saturday January 14th at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday January 15th at 2pm. Admission: $7 for Adults and $4 for Students (up to 17). Please contact Between Friends Art Center at (207) 989-7100 to reserve/purchase tickets or stop by the front desk.

Since opening in 2007, our mission of providing a year round theatre experience and creative opportunities to area youth remains strong. Directors, along with the staff of Between Friends Art Center and Next Generation Theatre, are committed to making this year’s productions a memorable time for all those involved.

Auditions for the Spring Session shows will be Wednesday January 18th from 4-7pm. For more information about the auditions or if you are interested in getting involved as a sponsor, student, or volunteer please contact: Between Friends Art Center by calling or emailing us at nextgentheatre@gmail.com

