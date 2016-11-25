News Center holds 1st Annual Honor Flight Maine Telethon: More than $90,000 raised for Maine veterans

PORTLAND, Maine – On Nov. 17 NEWS CENTER held its first annual statewide Honor Flight Maine telethon to raise money in support of America’s veterans. The money donated will help transport veterans from Maine to Washington, D.C to tour and reflect on the war memorials built in their honor.

Volunteers from several organizations joined forces with NEWS CENTER to answer calls at the in-studio phone bank. As of this writing, NEWS CENTER’s 2016 Honor Flight Maine telethon has accepted donations from individual donors and sponsors totaling $95,939. Thank you to our sponsors Rowe Auto Group, Subway, VBK Attorneys at Law, Tuffy Bear Discount Furniture, JC Auto Body and SW Collins for helping to send our Maine veterans to Washington, D.C.

The money raised will provide at least 138 veterans, with an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. There, they will visit the memorials created in their honor. Top priority is given to senior veterans, World War ll veterans and veterans of all wars who may be terminally ill.

“I always felt like a nobody,” said Theodore Perry, a World War ll veteran, “but after that trip {June, 2016}, I felt like a very special somebody.” Mr. Perry was one of Honor Flight Maine’s hospice TLC veterans.

The opportunity to donated to Maine’s Veterans is still open. Visit Honor Flight Maine to make a donation. Visit Honor Flight Network to find an Honor Flight in your state and donate.

