Community

New Year’s Eve Eucharist & Concert

By stjohnsbangor
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 3:41 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Violin Duo Recital, followed by Festive Reception – Saturday, December 31, 8 pm Love’s Joy and Love’s Sorrow, Heidi Powell and Richard Hsu, violinists – Join us for this free concert of music as a part of Bangor’s Downtown Countdown. The concert is preceded at 7 pm by a Eucharist for the Eve of the Feast of the Holy Name. Donations will benefit the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. For more information call 207-947-0156.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Ayla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceasedAyla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceased
  2. Beardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education teamBeardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education team
  3. Hollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on itHollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on it
  4. Attorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun saleAttorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun sale
  5. Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?