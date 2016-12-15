New Year’s Eve Eucharist & Concert

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Violin Duo Recital, followed by Festive Reception – Saturday, December 31, 8 pm Love’s Joy and Love’s Sorrow, Heidi Powell and Richard Hsu, violinists – Join us for this free concert of music as a part of Bangor’s Downtown Countdown. The concert is preceded at 7 pm by a Eucharist for the Eve of the Feast of the Holy Name. Donations will benefit the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. For more information call 207-947-0156.

