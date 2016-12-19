New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: The Mill Event Center, 8 Moosehead Lane, Dover-Foxcroft For more information: 207-564-8943; centertheatre.org

New Years Eve Dinner and Dance to Benefit Central Hall. The Mill Event Space, Moosehead Mill, Dover-Foxcroft, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, at 7:30. Enjoy a delicious dinner by Pastimes Pub and Foxcroft Catering Company. Then Dance the night away to live music by the Foxcroft Academy Alumni Band.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the installation of a sprinkler system and final electrical work to open The Commons Event Space and Senior Commons at Central Hall.

As the New Year approaches, everyone is invited to Pastimes Pub for a champagne toast and a countdown to the first New Year Whoopie Pie Drop in Dover Foxcroft!

Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple

