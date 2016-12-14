Community

New Year’s Eve dinner-dance to support upgrades at Central Hall

Posted Dec. 14, 2016, at 3:12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Mill Event Center, 5 East Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A New Year’s Eve dinner-dance will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Mill Event Center, 5 East Main St.

Dinner will be provided by Pastimes Pub and Foxcroft Catering Co. Music will be by Foxcroft Academy Alumni Band. Tickets $50, $75 couple, and available at Center Theatre.

All proceeds will go toward the installation of a sprinkler system and final electrical work to open the Commons Event Space on the second floor of Central Hall.

