Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Mill Event Center , 5 E main st, dover foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-8943; centertheatre.org/events/new-years-eve-dinner-and-dance-to-benefit-central-hall/

Come to the Mill Event Space at 7:30 on New Year’s Eve to enjoy a delicious dinner by Pastimes Pub and Foxcroft Catering Company. Then Dance the night away to live music by the Foxcroft Academy Alumni Band. All proceeds from the event will go towards the installation of a sprinkler system and final electrical work to open the Commons Event Space on the 2nd Floor of Central Hall.

Story continues below advertisement.

As the New Year approaches, everyone is invited to Pastimes Pub for a champagne toast and a countdown to the first New Year Whoopie Pie Drop in Dover Foxcroft!

Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple

Dinner menu (subject to change)

Assorted appetizers and Hors d’oeuvres

Tossed Salad

Crab Cakes

Pub Steak

Veggies

Dessert

Cash Bar by Foxcroft Catering and Pasttimes Pub

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →