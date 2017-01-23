New Wednesday morning class at Belfast Yoga Studio

Belfast yoga teacher April Dove.
Courtesy of April Dove
Belfast yoga teacher April Dove.
By Susan Guthrie
Posted Jan. 23, 2017, at 9:19 p.m.

A new Wednesday morning class is now offered at the sunny Belfast Yoga Studio in the Belfast Center. The class starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 10:15 a.m.

Yoga instructor April Dove will lead a hatha yoga class designed to get you going and ready for your day. Stretch, strengthen, and breath.

This class is suitable for all levels. Make the commitment to nourish yourself this year so you can share the best version of you with the world around you.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located in the red and white Belfast Center at 9 Field Street, Suite 302, overlooking beautiful Belfast Harbor, just above the footbridge in the red and white Belfast Center. The Center is handicapped accessible with elevators to the third-floor yoga studio.

Please check the Belfast Yoga Studio website for times complete information on all our teachers and classes, go to www.belfastyoga.com or call 338-3930.

