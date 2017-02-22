New Ventures Maine to offer 12 week Venturing Forth Business Planning Class

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org

Program Area: Start a Business

Class Description

A 60-hour course in business planning. The following topics are covered in depth: your customer, competition, marketing, record keeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. At the end of the class, you will have a completed business plan. There are also 3 monthly follow-up networking sessions at the completion of the class. Class size is limited to 15. You must complete an application, come to the orientation, have an individual interview, and be accepted into the class.

This course qualifies for 3 Pass/Fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of your completed business plan and payment of a small processing fee.

Graduates of this course are eligible to apply for the University of Maine at Augusta GEN Scholarship, to be used for additional UMA classes at any location.

Registration/More Info

Applications Due Monday, March 13

Orientation Wednesday, March 15, 9:30 to 11:30

Interviews March 15 in the afternoon and March 16, March 17th

For more information and to request a registration packet contact:

Jane Searles

207-262-7843

mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

