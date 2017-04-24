New Ventures Maine Offers Small Business Marketing Mini-Grants

Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: New Ventures Maine - Small Business Marketing Mini-Grants Application Deadline, 331 Water Street, Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-621-3440; newventuresme.org/programs/start-a-business/marketing-mini-grants/
New Ventures Maine will award up to $2,400 in small business marketing mini-grants through a local, competitive process in six regions around the state. The deadline to apply for Spring 2017 is Friday, May 5.
Marketing mini-grant information and online grant applications are available here: http://newventuresme.org/programs/start-a-business/marketing-mini-grants/
New Ventures Maine’s marketing mini-grant program aims to strengthen access to markets for micro-businesses by supporting the development of marketing tools, materials, and activities. Under the program, New Ventures Maine awards cash mini-grants (up to $400 each) to micro-enterprises for marketing projects.
Eligible applicants include individual micro-business owners, business partners, or groups of business owners. Non-profit organizations are not eligible. Businesses must apply to the region in which they are based. Additional criteria include having 5 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and gross annual sales of $250,000 or less.
New Ventures Maine’s mini-grants support new or expanded business marketing and promotion, not the production of your product or purchase of equipment, tools, furnishings, or other fixed assets. Professional licensure for the owner or employees and/or membership fees will not be funded. Your winning grant must be matched by a 25% contribution (i.e. $100 match required for $400 grant). Matching funds can come from business profits, personal funds, or other sources.
Regional Variations: The MidCoast and Southern regions will use the applications to select contestants for a live pitch contest. The other four regions – Central, NorthCentral, Northern and Western – will award grants based upon a written application.
For more information, contact New Ventures Maine at 621-3440 or 1-800-442-2092 (toll-free in Maine).
