New Two Town Food Program Opening in Harmony

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Harmony Cares Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 20 Main Street, Harmony , Maine
For more information: facebook.com/HarmonyCares2/
Residents of Harmony and Wellington will no longer need to travel such distances to have their food needs met. Food insecure members of both communities will now be served by the conveniently located Harmony Cares: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Program.
What began as a food bag program for students at Harmony Elementary School has developed into a full-scale community food program. Members of the Patriarchs Club recognized the level of need for such a program and the response to the food bags was overwhelming. A group of Patriarchs Club volunteers began working diligently to establish a consistent food resource for these food insecure families in their communities. Currently, residents must travel over 30 miles round-trip to the nearest pantry. There are individuals in town that are walking several miles to the general store just to buy the few items they can afford. Between transportation and the limited time the nearest pantry is open per month, many families are not able to access the assistance they need. In addition to having a food program in a centrally located building in town, they hope to expand the program to service clients that are unable to travel at all.
“We envision a community in which everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food,” says Mel Chadbourne, RN and Co-director of Harmony Cares. Their focus is on creating a meaningful, enduring impact by encouraging community mindedness through neighbor to neighbor kindness and support while improving the health and well-being of Harmony and Wellington residents. “It is possible to positively impact the lives of our community members,” says Rodena Clowry, Co-director of Harmony Cares. Harmony and Wellington embody the spirit of neighbor helping neighbor and are quick to rally to help fellow residents in need. Over the years, they have supported families through cancer, loss, and illness. Now they embark on a new endeavor, making sure that no one in their communities goes hungry.
The Patriarchs Club, the local charitable organization that exists for the betterment of the community and its residents, had a building for use and the means to open a local food program. Without the generosity of the Patriarchs Club, none of this would be possible. The newly formed food program is currently seeking grants to help fund the endeavor. There has been a tremendous outpouring of support through donations of time, materials, food and cash from local businesses and community members. There will be several fundraising events being held over the next several months in order to ensure the viability of the program.
On May 13th, there will be Town Preview Party. It is an opportunity for community members to ask questions and tour the building. During that time, there will be a bake sale and food drive. There will also be nutrition information available from Sharon Kimball Ed.D., Community Health Project Specialist, Sebasticook Valley Health.
Harmony Cares: Neighbors Helping Neighbors is set to start serving clients on Saturday, May 20th, 9:00-11:00 am. Clients must meet TEFAP qualifications, but because of generous donations from local farmers, all community members will have access to fresh produce and other perishable items.
The first major event will be a benefit dinner on Saturday, June 3rd from 4:00-6:00 pm. The dinner will be held at the Harmony Elementary School on 18 Main Street, Harmony. Admission is by donation. A box for donation of nonperishable food items will be there, as well.
“If you have a little, give a little. If you need a little, take a little.”-Jeff Chadbourne, Patriarchs Club President
