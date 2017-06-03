New Surry Theatre presets “Sylvia”

By Johannah Blackman, Administrative Director
Posted June 03, 2017, at 2:09 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Town Hall Theater, 18 Union Street, Blue Hill , Maine

For more information: 207-200-4720; newsurrytheatre.org

New Surry Theatre presents “Sylvia”

A.R. Gurney’s comedic masterpiece about a marriage…and a dog

June 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 & July 1 at 7:00 p.m. and June 25 at 3:00 p.m.

At the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater

Directed by Rebecca Poole

Tickets $15 general admission, $12 students & seniors

Reserve tickets at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2952075 or by calling 207-200-4720

When Greg meets Sylvia – a stray dog – in a park in New York, he takes a liking to her and decides to bring her home. However, Greg’s wife Kate does not share his fondness for Sylvia. As Greg’s love for Sylvia grows, a romantic triangle of sorts forms between Greg, Kate and Sylvia. Will Sylvia stay in her new home? Will Greg and Kate stay married? With Randall Simons, Leanne Nickon, Matt Murphy and with Nina Robinson-Poole as Sylvia. Contains adults language and themes.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. An isolated Maine town is losing 24-hour emergency careAn isolated Maine town is losing 24-hour emergency care
  2. Augusta city hall shut down after angry man lets 100 live bed bugs looseAugusta city hall shut down after angry man lets 100 live bed bugs loose
  3. ‘He broke me’: A defiant, tearful Kathy Griffin slams attacks by Trump and his family‘He broke me’: A defiant, tearful Kathy Griffin slams attacks by Trump and his family
  4. Harpswell man, 28, dies when dirt bike crashes into houseHarpswell man, 28, dies when dirt bike crashes into house
  5. Man says church members punched, choked him to expel ‘homosexual demons’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs