New Surry Theatre presets “Sylvia”

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Town Hall Theater, 18 Union Street, Blue Hill , Maine
For more information: 207-200-4720; newsurrytheatre.org
New Surry Theatre presents “Sylvia”
A.R. Gurney’s comedic masterpiece about a marriage…and a dog
June 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 & July 1 at 7:00 p.m. and June 25 at 3:00 p.m.
At the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater
Directed by Rebecca Poole
Tickets $15 general admission, $12 students & seniors
Reserve tickets at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2952075 or by calling 207-200-4720
When Greg meets Sylvia – a stray dog – in a park in New York, he takes a liking to her and decides to bring her home. However, Greg’s wife Kate does not share his fondness for Sylvia. As Greg’s love for Sylvia grows, a romantic triangle of sorts forms between Greg, Kate and Sylvia. Will Sylvia stay in her new home? Will Greg and Kate stay married? With Randall Simons, Leanne Nickon, Matt Murphy and with Nina Robinson-Poole as Sylvia. Contains adults language and themes.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →