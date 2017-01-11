New Surry Theatre presents “Shirley Valentine”

By Johannah Blackman, Administrative Director
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Town Hall Theater, 18 Union Street, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-200-4720; newsurrytheatre.org

Willy Russell’s award-winning comedy follows a transformative time in the life of a housewife a she embarks on a journey back to herself. The powerhouse of a one-woman show has been described as “joyful”, “thrilling” and “cheer raising”. Please note: the play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 students & seniors and can be purchased online at www.newsurrytheatre.org or by calling 207-200-4720.

