New Surry Theater presents “Fiddler on the Roof”

Friday, April 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Town Hall Theater, 18 Union Street, Blue Hill , Maine
For more information: 207-200-4720; newsurrytheatre.org
New Surry Theatre celebrates its 45th Season with “Fiddler on the Roof” – Book by Joseph Stein, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Music by Jerry Bock. Directed by Bill Raiten, Musical Direction by Sheldon Bisberg, Choreography by Maureen Robinson, Set by Ken Weinberg. Performances April 21, 22, 28, 29 & May 5, 6, 12 & 13 at 7:00 p.m. and April 23 & 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater. Tickets $22 general admission, $18 seniors, $15 students. Reserve online at www.newsurrytheatre.org or call 207-200-4720. Limited number of $5 tickets available for opening night, visit www.newsurrytheatre.org for more info.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →