New support group ‘New Beginnings’ in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine — A new, free, non-religious, support group called New Beginnings for those beginning life after the end of a marriage, relationship or a death, loss of a child or employment, is being opened at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

There is no fee or cost. Aldersgate UMC is located at 15 Wesley Lane, on Route 17 across from Lake Chickawaukie.

This is a group setting, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Those going through difficult times will find a place to meet others experiencing similar challenges, be able to make friends, and know they are not alone.

This is neither counseling nor a dating service, but is designed to promote healing in a mutually supportive atmosphere. Professional counselors are invited to drop in at any time to acquaint themselves with the program and discern whether referral is appropriate for any client. Qualified professionals will be invited as speakers occasionally.

Leadership for the group is being provided by Mark Piscitelli, retired resident of Rockland. In his previous locations, he has founded more than 20 of these support groups, many of which are still functioning. Members take charge of the ongoing group life, using a model similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, but without a 12-step formula.

To learn more, or to register, call Mark at 593-6468. This is a confidential contact.

