new Summer exhibition, “Audubon Down East to Labrador” at the Academy Vestry Museum in Dennysville

Saturday, June 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Academy Vestry Museum, Maine Street, Dennysville, Maine
For more information: 207-726-3905
The Dennys River Historical Society opened this summer’s new exhibition, “Audubon Down East to Labrador” at the Academy Vestry Museum on June 17. It follows the footsteps of Thomas Lincoln of Dennysville as he accompanied the naturalist and artist on his famous birding trip in 1833. The exhibition is open to the public on Saturday afternoons throughout the summer, from 1 to 4 p.m., and anytime by arrangement with a member of the Society. Copies of Peter Logan’s new book, Audubon: American’s Greatest Naturalist and his Voyage of Discovery to Labrador, accompany the exhibit and are available for sale at the Museum and Library throughout the summer. On Tuesday, June 27th, the soon-to-be released PBS film, “John James Audubon and the Birds of America” will be previewed at the Society’s regular monthly meeting at the Lincoln Memorial Public Library at 7 p.m. All welcome to this free showing. Please call 726-3905 for more information.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →