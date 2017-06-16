New Substance Abuse Counseling Practice Opens in Milo

Jane Irish, BA, LADC and MaryAnn Combs, BS, LADC have close to ten years of experience in alcohol and drug abuse counseling in the Bangor area. They began working together in 2005 as intensive community case managers on the Dual Recovery Team at Community Health and Counseling Services, working with individuals that had severe, prolonged mental illness and substance abuse addictions such as alcohol, opiates, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes, etc. In 2008, each became licensed alcohol & drug counselors (LADC).

Jane and MaryAnn came to Piscataquis County because they understand there is a great need for the type of treatment they offer here, and they planted their counseling practice, named “Your Recovery Opportunity”, in Milo. “We want to help addicted individuals who need medication-assisted treatment for their recovery, as well as any person in relationship with an addict and affected by the disease. Our rates are affordable, we will work out cash plans for those who need it, and will gladly accept MaineCare and other plans,” explained Jane Irish. “We have reached out to local doctors, hospitals, and law enforcement officials, and we are anxious to coordinate with them to make the greatest impact possible.”

Your Recover Opportunity will work with local medical providers who prescribe medication for substance abuse disorders by offering the counseling piece, helping patients achieve a successful recovery. YRO believes in the ‘disease concept’ of addictive illness, and pride themselves on treating their clients with dignity and respect in all phases of the treatment experience. YRO will offer 1-hour individual counseling sessions, and treatment recovery groups with 15 or less group members, each running about 1.5 hours with a maximum of three groups per day, offered in the morning, mid and late afternoon. Group topics will include relapse prevention, recovery environment, disease concept, stress management, anger/emotions, and more. YRO will offer limited case management, including referrals to mental health providers, housing options, career development, social security and other community resources.

“Right now, we need to get the word out that we are here and we are ready to get to work. We understand there are areas of deep poverty here, many people in addiction don’t even have transportation to get to treatment centers, so we came to them. We are here for them, and we want to make a difference.”

Your Recovery Opportunity is located at 38 Elm St. in Milo. Jane and MaryAnn can be reached at 943-9113 or by email at yourrecoveryopportunity@gmail.com. They look forward to hearing from individuals who need help and medical providers looking for counseling for their patients.

