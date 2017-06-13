New Reception to Follow Gardens in the Watershed Tour

Sunday, July 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Georges River Land Trust, 8 N. Main Street, Ste. 200, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org
The eagerly awaited 26th annual Georges River Land Trust Gardens in the Watershed tour will take place on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. rain or shine, in the middle reaches of the Georges River watershed. New this year will be a gourmet reception immediately following the tour at Randall’s Hill Farm in Searsmont.
Hosted by George and Karin Look, attendees to the Garden Tour reception will be treated to food and drink and a wonderful view of the northern reaches of the Georges River watershed. Guests will gather in the Look’s restored 1814 barn for drinks and finger-food. Wander, if you wish, to their pond and through the youthful gardens, or just sit and relax in the timber-frame Folly or under a tree.
Former private chef, Rene Veilleux, will prepare the food as he did for the Look’s Dejeuner gathering benefitting the Georges River Land Trust last year. This is an opportunity to join others who appreciate the Georges River, its magnificent watershed, and the gardens visited earlier in the day.
The reception is limited to 40 guests, and all proceeds will support the land conservation, stewardship, and trails programs of the Land Trust. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at http://www.georgesriver.org/event/look-reception/ or by visiting or calling the Land Trust office at (207) 594-5166.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives 90% of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org.
