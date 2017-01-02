NEW ORLEANS JAZZ WELCOMES THE NEW YEAR IN PHIPPSBURG CONCERT

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, MAINE For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org

The Hadacol Bouncers will warm a winter’s evening when they perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Friday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring songs from such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and James P. Johnson, the ensemble will play a program of New Orleans jazz, Chicago-style jazz, novelty songs, and other classics from the Great American Songbook. The band is a classic line-up of piano, banjo, tuba, drums, cornet, clarinet and trombone and the players are all veterans of the style.

The group was co-founded by Tom Whitehead (piano, vocals and guitar) and Peter Dunphy (banjo, guitar and vocals).

Whitehead has a multi-style background in blues, New Orleans R & B and Bebop piano. A fixture on the Maine jazz scene, Whitehead has been playing jazz and blues piano and guitar since the mid 80’s. He is also an active music educator and historian, and a lover of the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Whitehead co-founded the Fogcutters Big Band of Portland and is also a huge fan and practitioner of the style of New Orleans piano put forth by players such as Professor Longhair, Dr. John, James Booker and Henry Butler. He loves to merge this style with that of the earlier stride and music of the 1920’s.

Dunphy has been playing New Orleans and Chicago style jazz since he was fourteen. His father ran the very successful Bellamy Jazz Band that he continues to co-manage. He studied classical guitar at the University of Southern Maine and was impressed at a young age by the music of Louis Armstrong in his Hot Five and Hot Seven recordings. He also has a special love of the music of Fats Waller, James P. Johnson and Duke Ellington and enjoys finding and performing rare and sometimes humorous tunes by these and other artists.

For the Hadacol band, Whitehead and Dunphy handpicked some of their favorite musicians from the Portland and Portsmouth jazz scene.

On drums, Don Whitney has shared the stage with national jazz acts such as The Flying Neutrinos, Ingrid Lucia, Jim Cullum, Doreen’s New Orleans Jazz, Peter Ford, Mark Tipton, Jack Fine and Loose Marbles. He has also played with area ensembles including the Bellamy Jazz Band, State Street Jazz Band and the Royal River Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ray Sapirstein is a veteran cornet player from Brooklyn, NY, newly residing in Portland. He has performed and recorded extensively for more than 30 years, having studied with Jimmie Maxwell who played with Benny Goodman and Peggy Lee.

Playing tuba for the band, Tom Wilbur was a founding member of Fanfare Jazz Band, The State Street Traditional Jazz Band, and Maine Street Paraders. He also plays seasonally in Tuba Christmas, Chandler’s Military Band, The Oktoberfest German Band, and Olde Thyme Jazz.

On clarinet, Net Balch started playing improvisational jazz as a teenager in his hometown of Rockport, Massachusetts, and later played regularly with the Memorial Bridge All-Stars while a student at UNH. He has studied the styles of numerous jazz performers, including Sidney Bechet, Johnny Hodges, Jimmy Hamilton, Paul Desmond and Clark Terry.

Bill Rayne, on trombone and vocals, has been performing in New England for many years. A founding member of the Bellamy Jazz Band and of the Original State Street Traditional Jazz band with trumpeter Captain John Page, Rayne continues to perform in church and credits his love of hymn singing with having given him great empathy for the parade and hymn music of New Orleans. Rayne has played with many veteran trumpeters including Paul Monat, Mark Tipton, and Steamboat Willie of the French Quarter, New Orleans.

The concert will be performed at the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church, situated on the banks of the Kennebec.

The Phippsburg Congregational Church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.) in Phippsburg. Advance tickets are available for $12 at BrownPaperTickets.com. Admission at the door is $15; students $8 (children under eight admitted free). Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. For more information call 389-1770.

