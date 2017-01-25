MMA official talks about new opioid law now in effect

FORT KENT, Maine — According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), ninety one Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, and the number of overdose deaths involving opioids has quadrupled since 1999. Closer to home, here in Maine, there has been a 265% increase in deaths from prescription opioid overdose in men, and a 400% increase in deaths in women since 1999. Maine has the distinction of leading the nation in the highest rate of prescriptions for long acting opioids.

These and other statistics were shared when Gordon Smith, executive vice president of Maine Medical Association, spoke recently with Northern Maine Medical Center medical providers on the opioid law changes that went into effect on Jan. 1.

In 1996, the American Academy of Pain Medicine and the American Pain Society issued a joint statement stating that chronic pain should be treated with opioids, and that the risk of addiction was deemed low at 1%. Knowing that opiate pain medications, such as morphine, Vicodin and oxycodone, could be effective in the management of acute pain, physicians across the country began prescribing long acting forms of these medications, in increasing amounts, to treat a variety of chronic pain such as low back pain and other chronic conditions. Unfortunately, it took several years before it was definitively realized that these medications were not effective for most chronic pain conditions. In fact, it is now known that the risk of addiction to opiates is extremely high, at 30-40%, and that they carry a high risk of complications including: risk of medication side effects, dependence, addiction and diversion. According to the National Institute of Health, up to 70% of people with chronic pain are receiving improper treatment.

In an effort to address the opioid epidemic, the state of Maine has taken steps to combat the problem. On April 16, 2016, with the input and support of the Maine Medical Association, Maine Nurse Practitioner Association, Maine Osteopathic Association and others, Governor Paul LePage signed Public Law Chapter 488, An Act to Prevent Opiate Abuse by Strengthening the Controlled Substances Prescription Monitoring Program. Several provisions of the law went into effect on January 1, 2017.

Public Law Chapter 488 requires that the following parameters are followed when prescribing opioids: a maximum of a seven day supply of opiate pain medication may be prescribed for acute pain, a maximum of a thirty day supply of opiate pain medication may be prescribed for chronic pain and a daily dose of prescribed opiate pain medication may not exceed 100mg of morphine equivalents per day. The latter excludes patients in treatment for cancer, palliative care and Hospice or end of life care. The law also requires all prescribers to check the Prescription Monitoring Program prior to writing a new opiate or benzodiazepine prescription and every ninety days thereafter.

NMMC administration reports that providers have been educated regarding the necessary provisions in Public Law Chapter 488. Internal education was provided along with a program developed by the Maine Medical Association. Dr. Michael Sullivan, NMMC spokesperson for the initiative said, “NMMC has closely followed the development of legislation and is committed to ensuring that all of our patients that are affected by Public Law Chapter 488 receive the safest and best possible care. All NMMC providers have been educated regarding the most recent literature regarding the potentially negative long term effects of benzodiazepine and opiate medications.” He also said that all providers have received education regarding the best and safest methods of weaning patients off of benzodiazepine and opiate medications.

To learn more about Public Law Chapter 488 and how it pertains to the treatment that you are receiving, please make an appointment with your provider to discuss concerns. To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

