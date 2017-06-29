New Offerings for July 16 Gardens in the Watershed Tour

After 25 years of successful tours, the all-volunteer Garden Tour committee at Georges River Land Trust has learned a few tricks and tips along the way. This year’s Gardens in the Watershed tour on Sunday, July 16, will benefit from this breadth of knowledge. New this year is a post-tour reception at a restored 1814 barn on Randall’s Hill Farm in Searsport. Another update to the tour is a slate of exclusive, high-end raffle offerings.

Hosted by George and Karin Look, attendees to the post-tour reception will be treated to food and drink and a wonderful view of the northern reaches of the Georges River watershed. Guests can wander to the pond and through the youthful gardens, or just sit and relax in the timber-frame Folly while enjoying drinks and finger-food prepared by former private chef, Rene Veilleux. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at http://www.georgesriver.org/event/look-reception or by visiting or calling the Land Trust office at (207) 594-5166.

The raffle this year offers a unique list of one-of-a-kind items and experiences including a private garden consultation with the former Director of Rock and Native Plant Gardens at the New York Botanical Garden, a Columbus Day weekend getaway in a waterfront home on Rackliff Island, a two night stay at the new, modern 250 Main Hotel in Rockland, and earrings from Michael Good Gallery valued at $805. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50.

Land Trust members and non-members alike are able to purchase advance Garden Tour tickets for $25 in person at any local ticket outlet or online at www.georgesriver.org/event/garden-tour. Tour-goers can also call the Land Trust at (207) 594-5166 to order tickets. Home Kitchen Café will again provide lunch selections for $10 each, and lunch orders must be received by July 12.

Advance tour tickets and brochures are available from these local merchants: Deer Foot Farm in Appleton, Brambles in Belfast, Planet Toys in Camden, The Grasshopper Shop and Eastern Tire and Auto in Rockland, Green Thumb and Plants Unlimited in Rockport, Hedgerow in Tenants Harbor, Common Market in Union, and at the Land Trust office in Rockland.

Tour tickets will also be available for purchase for $30 each (cash or check) at any garden on tour day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tour goes on rain or shine. To check out the five gardens in Appleton, Hope and Union on this year’s tour, visit georgesriver.org/garden-tour to download the brochure. Tour-goers are encouraged to bring along a map for this self-guided day of fun – and to carpool with their friends for maximum enjoyment and minimum impact.

The Georges River Land Trust is committed to protecting the ecosystems and traditional heritage of the Georges River watershed region and receives 90% of its support from individual donors. For additional activities and more information, visit georgesriver.org or phone (207) 594-5166.

