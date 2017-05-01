New Mrs. Maine America Crowned

The new Mrs. Maine America 2017 is Cynthia Peters from Gorham. She and her husband Jack have been married for 7 years and have 2 sons, ages 2 and 4. Cynthia is a Stay at Home Mom and volunteers with The Dream Factory and Gorham Cares Organizations. She will represent Maine at the 41st Annual Mrs. America Pageant this August in Las Vegas.

The pageant was held at The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in South Portland on April 30th. 15 married women from all parts of Maine competed for this prestigious title, after spending many months preparing for competition and volunteering within their communities.

Rounding out the Top 5 Finalists were:

4th Runner Up – Nichole Champ of Limington

3rd Runner Up – Crystal DaGraca of Mount Desert Island

2nd Runner Up – Lila Davies of Cumberland

1st Runner Up – Lindsey Ramsey of Eliot

If you are a married woman living in Maine and would like more information on how to become a 2018 Mrs. Maine America contestant, contact us via our website and Facebook page.

www.mrsmaine.net

www.facebook.com/mrsmaineamericapageant

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →