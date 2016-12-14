Community

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted Dec. 14, 2016, at 2:23 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: City of Presque Isle, Recreation and Parks Department, 24 Chapman Road, Presque Isle, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential. When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place. Learn more at one of our New Member Sign-Up events! Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org.

