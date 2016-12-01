Community

New Member Sign-Up

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 2:38 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Ashland Recreation Center, 50 Oak Street, Ashland, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential. When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place. Learn more at one of our New Member Sign-Up events! Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  3. Using rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for RiverviewUsing rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for Riverview
  4. Maine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answersMaine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answers
  5. 16,000 Maine workers miss out on overtime pay hike