Community

New Member Sign-Up

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 3:01 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: City of Presque Isle, Recreation and Parks Department, 24 Chapman Road, Presque Isle, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential. When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place. Learn more at one of our New Member Sign-Up events! Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Darling’s wins 10-year legal dispute with Ford; damages could reach millions
  2. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  3. Midcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York TimesMidcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York Times
  4. Blue Angels to visit Brunswick ThursdayBlue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday
  5. State officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near PortlandState officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near Portland

Top Stories

Similar Articles