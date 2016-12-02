New Massage Office Open House in Orono

By Tricia Griffith
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 12:09 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 121 Mill Street, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2073704668; facebook.com/events/301701953563976/

Join COwens Therapeutic Massage and Birch Tree Wellness Massage Therapy for an open house on Saturday, December 10th, from 2pm until 5pm, to celebrate the opening of their shared massage therapy office in Orono!

To celebrate, Colleen Owens, LMT, of COwens Therapeutic Massage, and Tricia Griffith, LMT, of Birch Tree Wellness, will be offering free chair massages.

Check out the space, sample the massages, maybe do a little Christmas Shopping while you’re there! We have massage gift certificates available, as well as a waiting area full of art from Tricia Griffith Arts and Thomas R Griffith for sale!

