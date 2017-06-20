New Life for the Maine Democratic Party

New Life for the Democratic Party
Stacy Leafsong
New Life for the Democratic Party
By Donna Gold
Posted June 20, 2017, at 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Craig Brook Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Rd, East Orland, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/events/312419919201676/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22plan_user_declined%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_t=plan_user_declined¬if_id=1498009142755446

Join local and state Democratic leaders, movers, and shakers for a lively evening of panel and audience discussion on being a Democrat in Maine’s Second District. Panelists include Katie Mae Simpson, executive director for the Maine Democratic Party, and 2016 Democratic candidates Moira O’Neill and Jonathan Fulford, among others. Come ready to hear about new directions and explore ways to build unity and strength and make the Democratic party even greater in Central, Downeast and Northern Maine in this, the second event hosted by the Maine Common Good Coalition.

