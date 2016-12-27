New Houlton McDonald’s opening Dec. 28

HOULTON, Maine – The grand opening of the new Houlton McDonald’s at 110 North Street is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8:00 a.m. The new, modern restaurant owned and operated by Heidi and Daryl Abbotoni will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, serving a full McDonald’s menu from its state-of the-art kitchen.

“We are very excited about serving the greater Houlton community from our newly rebuilt location,” said Darl Abbotoni. “Town Officials have helped make this process very smooth and we look forward to once again welcoming our loyal customers as well as visitors to the region.”

The new restaurant, which replaced and was built on the same site of the town’s original McDonald’s, is the next generation style, reflecting McDonald’s newest restaurant design elements. The 4,900-square-foot restaurant will offer customer seating for 88 and free wi-fi in a contemporary and inviting environment which includes a gas fireplace. Three painted wood carvings that hung in the old restaurant will be displayed in the new restaurant. Exterior features include a double lane drive-thru for faster service.

The restaurant will offer favorite coffee and beverage choices, including ice blended Frappés, Real Fruit Smoothies, Shakes, and McCafé hot and iced coffee starting at $1.00. The restaurant will also feature McDonald’s new All Day Breakfast menu, giving customers the option of ordering breakfast favorites any time.

Behind the scenes, the new McDonald’s restaurant utilizes the latest service systems including a new inside front counter system for more efficient and accurate customer service with the latest technology to support it. With respect for the environment, the restaurant incorporates several energy saving components such as an energy efficient HVAC system and an energy management system for more efficient refrigeration, lighting, and heating.

Several local and Maine businesses executed the majority of the interior and exterior construction work including plumbers, masons and contractors such as Buildings Etcetera, Inc., J. McLaughlin Construction, J.H. McPartland & Sons, Swallow’s Electric, P.D.Q. Door, Powers Roofing and Steelstone Industries, Inc.

During a 10 a.m. ceremony at the restaurant on Dec. 28, the Abbotoni’s will have a flag ceremony with members of the local American Legion, make a donation to the new Putnam House senior center across from McDonald’s, and announce grand opening daily specials and weekly giveaways. Prizes include a FitBit, Amazon Kindle Fire, a bicycle, $500 in Dead River Company heating oil, and free McCafé coffee for a year. Customers can enter to win a weekly prize Dec. 31 – Feb. 4.

Daily grand opening specials during the month of January starting Jan. 1 are as follows:

Sunday – Free Pie with the purchase of any Extra Value Meal

Monday – Free Hot Coffee all day with any purchase

Tuesday – $1.99 Happy Meal (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Wednesday – $1.99 Big Mac (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Thursday – $1.99 Egg McMuffin (5 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

Friday – $1.99 Filet o’ Fish

Saturday – $.99 Hotcakes (5 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

