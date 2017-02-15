New Hope for Women offers Support Group in Bath area

ROCKLAND, Maine, February 15, 2017—For women who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, dating violence or stalking, a support group can be a safe place to talk about the abuse, in an environment that fosters trusting and caring relationships.

New Hope for Women is pleased to offer these free support groups, in each of the four counties it serves. A new group is now forming in the Bath area and will commence for eight weeks, beginning in early March.

Groups are 90 minutes in length and limited to eight adult participants. As with all of New Hope for Women’s services, support groups are based on the empowerment model in which each participant is the expert on her own life. It is not a therapy group, but rather an opportunity to share support, information, and resources. Together participants and their facilitator follow a structured format to create a safe, healthy, and confidential environment in which to engage in the healing process.

For more information and to pre-register for the group, please call New Hope for Women at 1-800-522-3304.

New Hope for Women offers support to people in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. It also provides important educational resources to assist our communities in creating a safer and healthier future.

Learn more about New Hope for Women at www.newhopeforwomen.org or call 800-522-3304.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →