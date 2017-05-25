New Executive Director for Hurricane Island Center for Science & LEadership

Hurricane Island Center for Science & Leadership

Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership Selects Bo Hoppin as New Executive Director

Rockland, ME – The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership (HICSL) is pleased to announce the selection of its next Executive Director, Robert “Bo” Hoppin. Hoppin brings more than 27 years of experience as a place-based science educator and administrator serving communities from Chesapeake Bay to New Hampshire to Maine, most recently as Executive Director of Friends of Young Achievers in Boston, Massachusetts. Hoppin is following Barney Hallowell, who is stepping down after 5 years of service. Hoppin will join the organization on August 1.

“With great excitement, we welcome Bo as our next Executive Director,” said Bob Weiler, HICSL Board Chair. “He brings the skills, intelligence and energy necessary to lead HICSL to its next horizon. Bo’s experience ranges from field-based estuarine science to collaborative curriculum implementation to place-based teacher training to management of a sustainable island education base, all of which will help HICSL solidify its offerings and vision for Maine and beyond. He’s a purposeful and rising leader, a proven and disciplined project manager and fundraiser, and a science educator well respected by his broad and deep network of colleagues.”

As Executive Director of HICSL, Hoppin will oversee an organization dedicated to the integration of science education, applied research, and leadership development. Founded in 2009, HICSL supports individuals young and old in becoming leaders, scientists, and environmental stewards of the future through an innovative integration of place-based science education, original marine science relevant to the working waterfront, and leadership training. The heart of the Center is on Hurricane Island, ten miles offshore at the mouth of Penobscot Bay, where energy and food systems offer models of sustainability.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership,” said Hoppin, “where there is a special opportunity for leadership development within the process of students completing authentic science research. HICSL is uniquely suited to deliver this blend, and through intensive professional teacher development, it can become a national model for science education.”

Prior to leading Friends of Young Achievers, a non-profit supporting the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot school in Boston, he served as a curriculum and strategic consultant for the Boston Nature Center and was a founding staff member of the Boston Youth Environmental Network. Hoppin was employed as Project Director at the Center for Place-based Education at Antioch University New England, where he worked on Project CO-SEED with 15 different schools and communities in rural ME, NH, and VT, and served as Adjunct Faculty. He previously managed the Fox Island and Clagett Farm Education facilities for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, served as a Coast Guard licensed captain and helped to write the Foundation’s Chesapeake Choices and Challenges curriculum.

Hoppin’s community involvement has included serving on the Boston Public School’s “Green Team,” as well as Board Chair for the NH Project Learning Tree. He has garnered multiple honors and awards, including the Horace Mann Alumni Spirit of Service Award at Antioch University, the CASE Grand Gold Award for Excellence in University to School Partnerships, the NH Governor’s Council of Volunteerism Award for Outstanding Service-Learning Program, and the MA Secretary of Environment Certificate of Excellence in Environmental Education.

Hoppin received his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College and earned his master’s degree in Environmental Studies and Environmental Education from Antioch University New England. Hoppin will be relocating to the greater Rockland area with his wife Jessica and their two children.

