New England RIBFEST

Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Bass Park, Bass Park Blvd, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-989-5631; newenglandribfest.com
Come witness award winning Rib Masters from across the United States compete for coveted Pit Master Title and Cash prizes. There will be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Sample succulent BBQ with all the fixin’s, and yummy desserts. Great local talent will be entertaining the crowd during the both day with nation headliners taking the stage in the evening. Loverboy will rock the stage on Friday night and Saturday, we’ll get a little country with Wynonna & The Big Noise. Bring the whole family for a two days of great fun.
