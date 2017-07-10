New England Cancer Specialists Earns National Oncology Medical Home Recognition

New England Cancer Specialists (NECS), the region’s largest medical oncology group, was recently re-recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as an Oncology Medical Home for using a patient-centered approach to treating patients with cancer.

Oncology practices have a unique relationship with patients: They provide the principal long-term care of those in active cancer treatment, often taking on the role of primary care providers.

Earning NCQA Recognition shows that NECS has undergone a rigorous review of its capabilities and is committed to delivering whole-person, evidence-based care and support to its patients.

“NCQA Oncology Medical Home Recognition distinguishes practices that communicate, collaborate and integrate care in ways that patients want and that improve quality,” said NCQA President, Margaret E. O’Kane. “I commend the team at New England Cancer Specialists for its achievement, and for its commitment to continuous improvement.”

Oncology Medical Home Recognition emphasizes team-based care, care coordination, care management, quality improvement and population health, all with the goal of creating a better relationship with the patient. The Oncology Medical Home model has been shown to improve quality while reducing costs and improving the patient experience.

“We have a deep belief in a patient-centered model of care that provides the highest quality and the greatest value to each person who comes through our doors,” said NECS president and lead physician, Dr. Tracey F. Weisberg. “We pride ourselves on keeping up with the latest therapies and treatment models for the benefit of our patients, and are pleased to be recognized by the NCQA.”

In addition to meeting or exceeding national standards that NCQA establishes for specialty practices, NECS met or exceeded oncology-specific elements:

· Quality improvement

· Establishing oncology practice responsibilities

· Providing comprehensive health assessments

· Following evidence-based pathways

· Coordinating patient-centered support during treatment

“The team at New England Cancer Specialists has always been committed to our patients and the delivery of high-quality care,” said CEO Steven D’Amato. “We are very pleased to be recognized in this way for the hard work our staff members put in each day toward that goal.”

For more information about NECS, please visit www.newenglandcancerspecialists.org.

To learn more about the NCQA Oncology Medical Home recognition, visit the Oncology Medical Home Recognition page on the ncqa.org website.

About New England Cancer Specialists (NECS)

NECS is an independent medical oncology group with nearly half of Maine’s board-certified medical oncologists on the team. The physicians at NECS are nationally recognized for their expertise and experience, and they participate in more clinical trials than anywhere else in Maine. NECS providers are also often the first to offer leading-edge protocols and drug treatments based on the latest research. By partnering with physicians across the state and with many Boston hospitals, they aim to further increase the availability of and access to these novel cancer therapeutics and programmatic advancements. For more information, visit http://www.newenglandcancerspecialists.org/.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. The NCQA PCMH Recognition program is the most widely adopted medical home model in the country—more than 12,000 primary care practices are recognized and more than 60,000 clinicians are in recognized practices. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

