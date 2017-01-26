New EMMC Practice to Focus on Pelvic Care and Women’s Continence

(Bangor, Maine) – More than one-third of women in the U.S. are living with pelvic floor disorder, a sometimes uncomfortable and embarrassing condition that can cause pelvic pressure, chronic urinary tract infections, urinary leakage and herniation.

In order to respond to the growing need for pelvic care and continence services in our region, EMMC announces the opening of a new practice, EMMC Pelvic Care and Continence Specialists. The practice, which opened on January 23, is dedicated to caring for women with vaginal mesh issues, non-gynecological pain, voiding issues such as urinary urgency, stress urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, and pelvic prolapse, as well as other pelvic floor conditions. The practice will also coordinate services with providers from gynecology, gastroenterology, and colorectal surgery to provide a full scope of care for pelvic issues.

“We want women to know that they aren’t alone,” says Lindsey Kerr, MD, and lead physician. “Pelvic floor issues are quite common, and we treat people with them every day. Most of our patients return to their normal routines quickly, with an improved quality of life.”

The pelvic floor itself forms a hammock, or sling, which help to keep pelvic organs in place. There can be issues with the pelvic floor or the organs themselves. Risk factors for pelvic floor disorders are diverse and include childbirth, pelvic surgery, obesity, and repeated heavy lifting.

Dr. Kerr, who is board certified in both urology as well as female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, and Amy Williamson, PA-C, are now seeing patients in the Webber East building, suite 200. For more information about the new practice, call 973-6555.

###

Please feel free to contact us by using our media e-mail address: emmcmediarequest@emhs.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →